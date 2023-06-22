Nottingham: Powers to ban drinking in public places extended
Powers to stop people drinking alcohol in public places in Nottingham have been extended for another three years.
City councillors voted to extend the Public Space Protection Orders (PSPOs) during a meeting on Tuesday following a public consultation.
The powers were brought in three years ago in a bid to clamp down on anti-social behaviour.
The council said they had since been successfully used more than 5,000 times.
PSPOs allow authorised officers to require the surrender of alcohol from anyone drinking in a public place.
The Local Democracy Reporting Service said the orders excluded venues with outdoor dining - such as pubs and bars - to avoid negatively impacting the local economy.
David Mellen, Labour leader of the council, said he was pleased the powers had been extended.
"When it was introduced people thought this would be the city council spoiling everybody's fun and being kill-joys," he said.
"It has not been that at all. It has actually protected people and allowed people to have enjoyment without being subject to people's bad behaviour once they have had too much to drink."
The council said the orders had made a substantial contribution to the city obtaining a Purple Flag award, recognising its vibrant and safe night-time economy.
