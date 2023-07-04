Jamie Barrow: Man found guilty of murdering mum and daughters in fire
- Published
A man who killed his neighbour and her two daughters by setting their flat on fire has been found guilty of murder.
Fatoumatta Hydara, 28, died along with Fatimah and Naeemah Drammeh, aged three and one, after their home in Clifton, Nottingham, was set alight in November.
Jamie Barrow, 31, had admitted their manslaughter at Nottingham Crown Court but denied three counts of murder.
On Tuesday a jury found him guilty of the more serious charges.
The trial heard Barrow had poured petrol through the letterbox of the family's flat, in Fairisle Close, on 20 November and set it alight.
Jurors were told he was unhappy about bags of rubbish being left in an alleyway behind where he and the victims lived.
Prosecutors said Barrow knew the flat's front door was the only way in and out when he set the fire.
He had claimed he thought the property was empty but the court heard he did nothing when he heard screams.
Ms Hydara and her daughters died from smoke inhalation.
Prosecutors said Barrow had lit the fire using tissue paper and petrol from his motorbike.
They said it would have been clear the family were inside because a pram was left outside the door and there was light coming from the hallway.
Barrow was also convicted of one count of arson being reckless as to whether life was in danger.
Some members of the victims' family, to whom Barrow apologised while giving evidence and who have packed the public gallery throughout proceedings, wept after the verdicts were delivered.
He will be sentenced at the same court on Friday.
