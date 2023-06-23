Pokemon cards seized during Nottinghamshire drug raid

Pokemon cards police raidNottinghamshire Police
Police believe the collection was obtained through criminal activity

Police seized a collection of Pokemon trading cards with an estimated value of more than £10,000 during a drug raid in Nottinghamshire.

Officers on patrol in Bulwell noticed a man acting suspiciously in an alleyway between Willow Hill Close and Hoefield Crescent on Wednesday morning.

He was found to have Class A drugs on him, Nottinghamshire Police said, with crack cocaine and heroin found at an address on Hoefield Crescent.

About £5,000 in cash was also seized.

A 33-year-old man and 32-year-old woman were arrested on possession with intent to supply Class A drugs and acquiring, using or possessing criminal property.

Paul Ferguson, from Nottinghamshire Police, said the playing cards, which were in a glass display case, were taken "as we suspect this collection has been obtained through criminal activity".

"This was a brilliant result by two officers from the city knife crime team on a routine patrol who immediately identified someone acting suspiciously in the alleyway," he said.

