Pokemon cards seized during Nottinghamshire drug raid
- Published
Police seized a collection of Pokemon trading cards with an estimated value of more than £10,000 during a drug raid in Nottinghamshire.
Officers on patrol in Bulwell noticed a man acting suspiciously in an alleyway between Willow Hill Close and Hoefield Crescent on Wednesday morning.
He was found to have Class A drugs on him, Nottinghamshire Police said, with crack cocaine and heroin found at an address on Hoefield Crescent.
About £5,000 in cash was also seized.
A 33-year-old man and 32-year-old woman were arrested on possession with intent to supply Class A drugs and acquiring, using or possessing criminal property.
Paul Ferguson, from Nottinghamshire Police, said the playing cards, which were in a glass display case, were taken "as we suspect this collection has been obtained through criminal activity".
"This was a brilliant result by two officers from the city knife crime team on a routine patrol who immediately identified someone acting suspiciously in the alleyway," he said.
