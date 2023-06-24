Nottinghamshire: Priory Hospital Arnold ordered to improve or be closed
A healthcare watchdog has ordered a mental health hospital to improve or face closure.
The Care Quality Commission (CQC) carried out an unannounced inspection at the Priory Hospital Arnold, Nottinghamshire, in January and found care standards "totally unacceptable".
It said there had not been "sufficient improvement to the safety of patients" since a previous inspection in August.
The privately-run hospital remains in special measures.
The latest inspection was prompted by the death in December of a patient who had left the hospital and another incident in January in which a patient was injured after getting on to its roof.
The hospital required 32 nurses but 17 posts - 53% - were vacant, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
It needed 96 support workers but 48 posts - exactly half - were unfilled.
A spokesperson for the hospital said it had since recruited to 33 posts.
'Risk to people'
CQC inspectors visited Bentwood and Newstead, the hospital's two acute mental health wards.
Their report stated: "Following this recent inspection, the provider remained in breach of regulations in relation to staff training, restrictive practice, ineffective information systems and manging items which may present a risk to people."
It said the hospital had not been re-rated and therefore remained inadequate in both the "safe" and "well-led" categories, as well as overall.
The "effective", "caring" and "responsive" categories were not included and the hospital remains rated as "requires improvement" for these.
"If insufficient improvements are made, CQC will not hesitate to take further action which could include closing the service," the report added.
The report, published on June 23, said staff were not aware of the missing persons policy.
The hospital did not have the right number of gender-specific staff to manage the risks and care needs of females and there was a lack of experienced staff.
Inspectors said staff had not received sufficient training to care for people safely.
But the report added that leaders were "visible and approachable" and people had one-to-one sessions with a nurse.
Greg Rielly, CQC deputy director of operations in the Midlands, said: "The standard of care at Priory Hospital Arnold is totally unacceptable. The leaders in this service must address the issues identified as a matter of urgency so people receive the safe care and treatment they deserve."
In a statement, the hospital said the report related to an unrated inspection six months ago, focused on just two wards.
It said a new director had been appointed to drive forward improvements, and these were taking effect.
"We are committed to making the improvements necessary and are looking for an improved rating at our next inspection," it added.
