Nottingham Castle set to officially reopen to visitors
Nottingham Castle is due to officially reopen to the public, more than six months after it was forced to shut.
The attraction has mostly been closed to the public since November last year, when the trust running it went into liquidation.
It was opened for Coronation and Eurovision events by Nottingham City Council, which now owns the site.
Visitors will be able to purchase a "pay once, visit all year" ticket at Monday's launch.
The castle will be run as part of the council's museums service, and will be open from 10:00 to 17:00 from February to October and from 11:00 to 16:00 from November to January.
On Monday, shortly before 10:00 BST, Robin Hood will lead children from a Nottingham school through the gates, with the Sheriff of Nottingham and city representatives also due to be in attendance.
Among the new features at the relaunch will be a new - temporary - gallery, a revamped Brewhouse Yard showing Nottingham from the 1500s to 1900s, and displays to mark the 75th anniversary of Windrush Day.
Pavlos Kotsonis, portfolio holder for leisure, culture and planning at the city council, said the reopening "took a lot of effort".
"We have had great feedback from visitors so far that are excited about the breadth of the site available as part of the all-year-round standard admission ticket, which I believe offers exceptional value for visitors, near and far."
