Investigation into fire that destroyed Nottingham home
- Published
A family of four have escaped a fire at a home in Nottingham which was destroyed in the blaze.
Fire crews were called to the bungalow in The Crescent, Woodthorpe, at 03:35 BST on Monday.
An investigation has started into the cause of the fire but it is believed to have started in the kitchen.
Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service said the property was now "unrecognisable" but warned there could have been a much worse outcome.
Area manager Bryn Coleman, from the service, said: "The scale and intensity of this fire has destroyed a family home.
"Thanks to working smoke alarms, all the family managed to escape the fire.
"We could have been looking at a much worse outcome if smoke alarms weren't there."
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.