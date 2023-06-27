Nottingham's summer beach set to return
Nottingham's city centre beach will return this summer, the city council has confirmed.
The attraction will be at Old Market Square from 25 July until 3 September.
It will feature a 55m (180ft) slip and slide, bungee trampolines, hook a duck and a beach bar.
The Mellors Group, which co-runs the event alongside the council, said entry will be free to the beach and paddling area but it will charge for other attractions.
The event will also include a six-lane waterpark, aptly named Little John.
Edward Mellors said: "We are delighted to be bringing the beach back to Old Market Square.
"I think the beach is particularly important because it's where we're best able to offer free fun for children and families that might not be able to afford to get away, especially in a cost-of-living crisis."
