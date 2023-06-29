Council leader Jason Zadrozny attends meeting after criminal charges
The leader of Ashfield District Council in Nottinghamshire has attended his first meeting since being charged with fraud and several other offences.
Jason Zadrozny, of the Ashfield Independents, is charged wuth 12 counts of fraud by false representation and five counts of money laundering.
But council minutes show he chaired a meeting of its cabinet on Monday.
The leader of the Independent group, Helen-Ann Smith, declined to comment on whether Mr Zadrozny would be suspended.
The 42-year-old also faces four counts of being knowingly concerned in the fraudulent evasion of income tax and one count of possession of a Class A drug.
The Ashfield Independents councillor has been leader of the authority since 2018 and is also a Nottinghamshire county councillor.
Nottinghamshire Police said the fraud by false representation charges related to the alleged misuse of Nottinghamshire County Council funds between 14 February 2018 and 16 February 2021.
The money laundering charges relate to alleged offences between 3 April 2018 and 6 June 2019, while the income tax evasion charges relate to alleged offences between 1 January 2007 and 1 February 2022.
The drug possession charge relates to the alleged possession of cocaine on 10 September 2021.
Mr Zadrozny, of Sutton Road, Kirkby-in-Ashfield, is due to appear at Nottingham Magistrates' Court on 21 July.
Fellow Ashfield Independents district councillor Tom Hollis, 30, of Yew Tree Drive, Huthwaite, will appear on the same date after being charged with two offences under the Localism Act 2011.
Nottinghamshire Police said the charges related to allegedly failing to declare his disclosable pecuniary interest in a property, between 30 May 2019 and 10 September 2021, as required under the act.
He also attended the cabinet meeting on Monday.
Ashfield Independents released at statement when the charges were announced.
It said: "We note the events of the last few hours, and further note that those involved are strongly protesting their innocence.
"While the full process takes place we will not issue any further comments on.
"This is following legal advice and we will continue with the business of doing the job our team have been entrusted to do."
Ashfield District Council and Nottinghamshire County Council have declined to comment.
