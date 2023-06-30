Firefighters' charger warning after blaze destroys family's home
Firefighters are warning people not to leave electrical items charging overnight after a laptop battery failure caused a fire in Nottingham.
A family of four escaped a blaze that destroyed their home on The Crescent, Woodthorpe, at 03:35 BST on Monday.
Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service said if the property's smoke alarms were not working "the consequences could have been devastating".
The service advised people to check detection devices regularly.
"I urge everyone not to continuously charge electrical devices and to ensure they are switched off at the wall socket overnight," said fire investigation officer Beth Hayman.
"When charging devices ensure they are charged using the manufactured product from the device provider.
"Fortunately, due to the working smoke alarms within the property, the family managed to escape to safety."
