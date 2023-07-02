Anger as Newark sinkhole repairs run on for months
- Published
Highways bosses have warned work to repair a sinkhole in a Nottinghamshire town will run on into late summer.
Queen's Road in Newark was closed in mid-April when parts of the carriageway collapsed.
Nearby businesses have complained the disruption caused by the long-running roadworks have badly affected their trade with no definite end to them in sight.
Nottinghamshire County Council said the repair work had proved to be complex.
Workers managed to reach a point where they were able to reopen the road ten weeks after repairs first started.
But it was only open for two days before it collapsed again - forcing it to be closed once more.
A council spokesperson said: "Works have been ongoing since large holes appeared in the carriageway caused by a Victorian brick-built culvert collapsing beneath the road.
"Both investigations and repairs to the culvert are complex as it is a large structure located 3.5m (11ft 4in) below the surface, stretching several hundreds of metres and has a number of different utility services laid above it.
"Initial emergency repairs were carried out to make the culvert safe, but it has become apparent that it is in very poor condition and that more extensive works are required to prevent further collapses of both the culvert and carriageway.
"Designers are currently working on a solution, and we anticipate the further planned repair works will be on site later in the summer."
The spokesperson added: "We will be engaging with local businesses soon to update them on our plans.
"We appreciate the disruption caused to local residents, road users and businesses but our primary concern is to keep people safe."
Matt Coupland, of the M Peet Ltd garage on Queen's Road, said: "It's been a nightmare.
"They've done some work but there have been times when nothing has been happening.
"They have to get on with it because it's hammering businesses. It's cost us £14,000, I'd say.
"I know its a much bigger job than they first thought but the communication from the council has not been great and it's hard not to be angry."
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.