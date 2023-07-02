Nottingham attacks: Rival football match to show unity - chairman
A match between rival football fans in memory of the victims of the Nottingham attacks will "show unity and bring everyone together", a chairman says.
Ian Coates, Grace O'Malley-Kumar and Barnaby Webber died after being stabbed in the early hours of 13 June.
Derby County and Nottingham Forest fans will play in their honour at Mickleover's Don Amott Arena on 8 July.
Chairman of Mickleover FC, Don Amott, said it was important to "stand up and come out with the crowd".
Mr Coates was a school caretaker and avid Nottingham Forest fan, while Ms O'Malley Kumar and Mr Webber were both University of Nottingham students and keen sportspeople who played for a number of teams.
Organiser and Rams supporter Adam Richardson said "bringing two cities together will deliver a powerful message".
A series of vigils were held across the city following the attacks and Mr Richardson said seeing the sons of Mr Coates wearing Forest shirts at the events gave him the idea of reaching out to Derby's arch rivals.
He then contacted Mr Amott, hoping to secure a venue.
Mr Amott said: "My wife and I got very emotional of hearing of the attacks, it brought many tears.
"When Adam messaged me, I said I would do anything to help him."
Money raised by the match will go to the victims' families or charities they nominate.
"When something like this happens, you've got to stand up, come out with the crowd and do what you can to help people," the chairman said.
"It will show unity and bring everyone together."
Mr Amott said he had contacted both football teams and secured all of the players a kit.
Mr Richardson described the response from everyone involved as "terrific".
