Warsop: Work starts on town's £9.2m health hub project
- Published
Construction has started on a new £9.2m "health hub" in Nottinghamshire, designed to expand local leisure and community facilities.
The site at Carr Lane Park in Warsop will have a swimming pool, a splash play area, gym, multi-purpose hall, café and IT area and community space.
Mansfield District Council said it was "elated" to see the work begin.
It is scheduled to be completed in June 2024, with a nearby multi-use games area due to open earlier in the year.
Planning permission for the hub was approved in March 2023, with funding coming from a £1.8m capital grant from Sport England, a £3m allocation from the government's Towns Fund, £1.5m from council reserves and £3.5m from council borrowing.
District council Portfolio Holder for Environment and Leisure, Andy Burgin, said: "It has been a long time in the making, but I am elated to be here on site today and see for myself the works getting well underway to make way for the new community hub.
"This project has been a partnership effort from the beginning, with stakeholders and funders and the Warsop community."
