Michael Socha learnt to counterfeit coins for new role
- Published
Actor Michael Socha has revealed the unusual lengths he went to while preparing for his latest role - including learning to forge counterfeit coins and doing "animal yoga".
Socha played the lead character of David Hartley in three-part BBC drama The Gallows Pole.
It saw the actor, who is from Derby, reunited with director Shane Meadows.
The pair previously worked together on This Is England, which launched Socha's film and television career.
"You know when you're working with Shane you're working with a genius," said Socha.
"But it's scary as well because this is Shane's first period piece, and Shane's first time working with the BBC.
"I was terrified a lot of the time. I was worried and just wanted to do a good job. That's why I really concentrated on getting the character right."
Set in Yorkshire in the 18th Century, the TV series is based on the book by Benjamin Myers, and fictionalises the true story of the rise of David Hartley and the Cragg Vale Coiners.
To prepare for the role, Socha learned to "clip" coins - meaning to cut small pieces from the edges, melt the clippings with metal scraps and forge counterfeit coins.
"I learnt how to melt the gold down, I learnt how to make coins basically," he said.
'Walking round as an animal'
He continued: "I did a spiritual day, because David has a bit of a spiritual awakening in The Gallows Pole so I wanted to learn a little bit about spiritualism.
"I went there, I didn't wear shoes for a day, and did animal yoga, where you're walking round as an animal, all with strangers so I was well outside my comfort zone, dancing in a tent, sat in a circle of honesty, and just being dead honest with strangers."
He also started long-distance walking, which he has continued to do.
"David walked from Birmingham up to Halifax, and that's a long old slog, so I started getting into long-distance hiking, and that's stuck with me actually, I still do it now," he said.
"I did the equivalent walk but not the exact walk. I walked 250 miles in 10 days."
Socha trained as an actor at The Television Workshop, a drama group in Nottingham which developed actors including Vicky McClure, Bella Ramsey, Samantha Morton and Jack O'Connell.
He said he always wanted to be an actor as a child but did not see it as being a realistic job.
"I didn't think it was a thing you could do," he said.
"I thought I would have to leave school and I'd have to go and be a panel beater or I'd have to be a labourer. I just didn't think I'd be able to pay the bills being an actor."
Asked if there are any parallels between himself and David Hartley, Socha said: "I think like many kids growing up they might have done things they aren't proud of and there's a time for amends as they grow older, so I suppose in that respect there may be a similarity between myself and David.
"I want the best for my people and I'm sorry for the bad things I did when I was a kid!"
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.