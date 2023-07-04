Nottingham tram stabbing murder suspect recalled to prison
A man arrested on suspicion of murder after a man was stabbed on a Nottingham tram has been recalled to prison.
Kyle Knowles, 32, was attacked while on a tram near the Highbury Vale stop in Basford on 26 June.
A 24-year-old man was arrested soon afterwards before being taken to hospital for treatment to injuries to his hands.
Nottinghamshire Police said he was on police bail in prison while investigations continue.
Det Ch Insp Clare Dean, who is leading the investigation, said: "A dedicated team of detectives are continuing to work extremely hard on this investigation and are building up a picture of what happened on the morning of 26 June."
