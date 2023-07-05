Police appeal as man 'deliberately run over' after Gedling disorder
- Published
A man is in hospital after being run over by a vehicle following "violent disorder" in Gedling.
Nottinghamshire Police said they were called to Perlethorpe Close at about 19:00 BST on Monday after reports of weapons being used in a fight.
A man was struck by a car during the incident, police said, adding his injuries "are not currently believed to be life-threatening".
Two men, aged 32 and 22, have been arrested on suspicion of affray.
Det Insp Simon Harrison said: "As this disorder happened in clear daylight, we are now appealing to anyone who was in the area and saw what happened to please get in touch as soon as possible.
"I would also appeal to any motorists who may have captured dashcam footage to call us as they could have information which could prove vital to our ongoing inquiries."
