Archaeologists discover prison walls in Nottingham cave
- Published
Remains of a 19th Century prison have been uncovered by archaeologists excavating a city centre cave.
The cave is below a section of land in Nottingham that is being prepared for a new student accommodation block to be built.
Conditions of the development were that the 200-year-old cave system would be protected.
Walls of the former Nottingham Borough Prison were found under King Edward Street and Kent Street.
The Local Democracy Reporting Service said the land was once home to a hospital dedicated to St John the Baptist.
In 1610 it become a House of Correction for the poor and homeless and in about 1806 a new wing was built to improve the accommodation.
Later, it was renamed Nottingham Borough Prison and was the site of public executions.
When the site was considered no longer fit for purpose it closed and fell into disrepair.
It was demolished after 1900 and the site hosted Nottingham's Central Market for more than 40 years from 1928.
Most recently the land was occupied by office buildings built in 1985.
Little was known about the cave below and a full survey took place following demolition of the office.
Archaeologist Scott Lomax. who has been working on the site for the past few months, said: "Excavation revealed substantial remains of walls of the former Nottingham Prison.
"Close to one of these walls was a shaft extending down into the cave.
"Unfortunately, that shaft was filled in in 1928 and it is not possible to remove the material in order to gain access.
"The cave is in excess of 10m below ground level, so it cannot safely be excavated and entered.
"Nonetheless, I have been working with the developer to ensure that the cave is fully preserved.
"The foundations of the new building will be constructed in such a way that there is no impact whatsoever on the cave."
