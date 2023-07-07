Confusion over decision to remove nets from goalposts
A recreation ground has had some of its football nets removed - after complaints from residents on a new housing estate.
Campaigners battled to preserve Sellor's Recreation Ground in Nottinghamshire, after it was initially included in the plans for the estate.
Ruddington parish council has now taken down one net after balls reportedly hit some of the new properties.
One campaigner said it showed a lack of respect for long-term residents.
Rebecca Collison said: "I'm trying to make this make sense and I can't".
The field was donated to the parish council by a local businessman in the 1940s specifically for the use of sport, especially by children.
Mrs Collison helped organise opposition and got the area removed from the development when it was initially included the the plans for the new estate
She was told the net had disappeared this week and asked the parish council why.
Mrs Collinson said: "I thought maybe they had been stolen or got broken but I was shocked to find it was due to complaints about football.
"The obvious point is that people chose to live next to a playing field, perhaps even because they had a view over a green space.
"But for them to then decide children playing games is unacceptable shows a lack or respect for the long term residents."
Waste of money
She added: "What is really disappointing is the parish council did this without telling anyone, or apparently talking to the house builder.
"I know the village needs more houses and we want to be good neighbours, but there has to be a better compromise."
The parish council has said it is considering shifting the orientation of the pitch so the goals face away from the new houses but Ms Collison said this would not work as there are homes on three sides.
She said: "They may end up changing them this way and that which will be a waste of time and taxpayers' money
"My fear is they will simply say 'There are too many complaints' and get ride of them completely."
'Understand frustration'
In response to Mrs Collision inquires, the parish council issued a statement.
It said: "We have had complaints regarding footballs hitting windows and cars on the estate that is behind Sellors. Whilst we are looking for a permanent solution to this issue we have temporarily removed the net at that end of the field.
"With the net removed, people can still play football and score goals, but it seems to prevent people from kicking the ball in that direction with the force they did previously."
The statement adds: "Whilst we understand there may be frustration due to the playing fields being present before the housing was built, that does not free the Parish Council from a responsibility to try to resolve the issue caused by the position of the goals."
A meeting at the field on 11 July is expected to discuss the issue but the council has insisted it has no plans to get rid of the goals entirely.
Both the parish council and Bloor Homes have been approached by the BBC.
