Cost of living: Vets for homeless people's pets see demand rise
- Published
A veterinary clinic that provides free treatment for homeless and vulnerably housed people's pets has been described as "vital" by its users.
Vets in the Community is a mobile drop-in clinic run by students at the University of Nottingham.
Organisers have seen an increase in the number of people using the service and have attributed it to the cost-of-living crisis.
One team member described the level of demand as "heartbreaking".
'They're brilliant'
Those behind the project, which was set up in 2012, say the number of clients visiting the clinic has doubled in the past three to four years.
Catherine Donachie brought Spotty, her black Staffordshire bull terrier, to the clinic at the Forest Recreation Ground for a suspected ear infection.
She said she was "grateful" for the clinic, which she regularly attends.
"I think they're brilliant," she said. "You've got to remember it's a lot of money to take your pet to the vets. These are free.
"I wouldn't be able to take my dog to the vets if it wasn't for these. He wouldn't be able to get treated if it wasn't for these."
Her partner, who lives in supported housing, added: "It's vital for the community. If it wasn't for this I don't know when we'd have been able to get him to the vets."
The RSCPA said it had seen "soaring demand" for help with vet fees last year due to the rising cost of living.
As well as offering free care, the scheme provides the veterinary students with hands-on experience, as they carry out routine procedures such as vaccinations, micro-chipping and treatments for fleas, worms and minor ailments.
Darren Hodder has been using the clinic for about seven years and brought his dog Squeak.
"I haven't got a current address. If you haven't got an address you can't use a mainstream vet," he said.
"It is vital for a lot of people. Some people can't afford to pay the extortionate fees vets charge."
Chris Hawke, whose wife set up the project, works in the outreach team.
"Some days it's one client after another and it's heartbreaking," he said.
"The cost of living is really hitting people. It's just more difficult for people to survive at the moment.
"If you're begging for a living, people aren't giving the amount of money that they used to give because there isn't that much money to give around."