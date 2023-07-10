Nottinghamshire teacher banned by panel after pupil altercation
A teacher who used "unreasonable force" against a pupil has been banned for at least two years.
Susan Grady, a teacher and special educational needs co-ordinator at Newlands Junior School in Nottinghamshire, held the child by the wrist during a lesson in November 2020.
She admitted holding the pupil's wrist, but denied dragging or pushing him.
The 51-year-old is no longer able to work in the profession until at least 2025.
'Stressed and angry'
A Teaching Regulation Agency panel heard the child, referred to as Pupil A, was injured in the exchange after he was removed from the classroom for repeated bad behaviour.
The report by the agency said he refused to comply with an order to see a staff member, Witness B, and held on to a door frame before saying he would return to his class.
Ms Grady said Pupil A had "never reacted" in such a way and she became "immediately concerned" about what they would do next.
Another teacher, referred to as Witness A, said she saw Ms Grady "drag" Pupil A through the door in the shared area into the hall by his arm while he was holding on to the doorframe, adding she looked "stressed and angry".
Pupil A was sent to Witness B's office, where they noticed red markings on his wrist.
The Local Authority Designated Officer (LADO) was notified and advised Ms Grady "should not be alone in a classroom with any children".
Photographs were taken of Pupil A's injuries, which the report said "showed a sufficiently serious reaction" to Ms Grady's grip.
"The panel considered that this indicated that the force used by [her] was not reasonable in the circumstances, particularly given that the restraint was for the purpose of avoiding disruption and there was no evidence of imminent danger to Pupil A or others," it said.
Though the panel found there was "insufficient evidence to show [Ms] Grady dragged Pupil A", they said the teacher "accepted that her handling of the incident was wrong".
It also said leaving a class with some pupils who had special educational needs unattended for nearly 10 minutes "amounted to a failure to safeguard pupils' wellbeing".
Ms Grady is banned from teaching at any school, sixth form college, relevant youth accommodation or children's home in England until at least 2025.
