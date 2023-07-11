Morgan Gibbs-White: Star surprises young fans with home visit
Three young football fans who made a sign congratulating an England footballer had a surprise when he turned up at their house.
Brothers Oscar, Oliver and Noah had seen Morgan Gibbs-White driving in the area in the past, and so made a sign in the hope he would see it.
Gibbs-White pulled up at their home the next day and gave them his shirt.
The Nottingham Forest midfielder helped England win the European Under-21 Championship on Saturday in Georgia.
The boys' dad Andy, 47, said they had decided to make a sign welcoming Gibbs-White back to Nottingham.
He said the family was at home watching cricket on Sunday when they noticed the England star was outside.
He said: "My eldest son Oscar goes 'Gibbs-White's outside daddy'.
"I went 'yeah, all right', thinking he's winding me up. I looked out the window and he was. He'd pulled up in his car and he waved us to go out."
Andy said Gibbs-White chatted to him and his sons and thanked them for their support.
'Treasure forever'
Gibbs-White then gave the boys the shirt he wore during the first-half of England's 1-0 final victory over Spain.
Andy added: "I was like: 'Are you being serious? You don't have to give us that.'
"And he was like: 'No, I really appreciate the welcome you've given us. It's so nice and I want you to have this shirt.'
"We didn't get him to sign the shirt because it was wet. I think it was a bit wet because of sweat and champagne or something."
Andy said he planned to frame the shirt in the house, alongside a card Gibbs-White signed for his sons.
"To see the kids' faces light up when he handed them the shirt was like, 'wow'. It's something we will treasure forever," he added.
