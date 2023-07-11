Nottinghamshire: Tour of Britain's fourth stage route revealed
The full route for the fourth stage of the 2023 Tour of Britain race in Nottinghamshire has been revealed.
The UK's biggest cycling race is due to pass through the county on 6 September.
Riders will start from Sherwood Forest Visitor Centre and speed through several towns including Worksop, Retford and Southwell before finishing in Newark-on-Trent.
Last year an estimated 225,000 spectators lined the route to see the event in person.
Some of the biggest names in cycling are expected to take on the 103.5-mile (166.6 km) route through Nottinghamshire.
The stage will also pass through Harworth, Boughton, Bilsthorpe, Tuxford and Collingham, with two King of the Mountains climbs along the route - Kilton Hill in Worksop and Red Hill Lane between Wellow and Eakring.
It will be the fourth time the Tour of Britain has visited the county.
Last year stage five travelled from West Bridgford to Mansfield but the rest of the event was cancelled following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.
Councillor John Cottee, from Nottinghamshire County Council, said: "It is always exciting when the Tour of Britain is coming to Nottinghamshire.
"The announcement of the full route is when communities can really start to get into the spirit of welcoming the tour."
Andy Hawes, the Tour of Britain route director, said it was possibly the "most spectacular" route they had ever designed in Nottinghamshire.
He said: "There's no doubt in my mind that the race will do a brilliant job of showcasing this beautiful part of Britain."
