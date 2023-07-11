Disqualified driver jailed for fleeing fatal crash in Nottinghamshire
Published
A disqualified driver who caused a fatal crash in Nottinghamshire and then fled the scene has been jailed.
Nathan Aitchison was driving on the A46 near Car Colston, Rushcliffe, on 24 September 2022 when he ran into the back of David Obada's car.
This was then hit by a lorry and Mr Obada, 22, died at the scene.
Aitchison, 38, admitted causing death by careless driving and causing death by driving while disqualified and was jailed for five years.
At Nottingham Crown Court Aitchison, of Claydon Road, Leicester, was also disqualified from driving for eight years and three months.
Police said the initial impact caused Mr Obada's car to crash into the central barrier and turn over.
It was then hit by van, with a fourth vehicle also involved in the collision.
The drivers of the other two vehicles were also left with serious injuries.
Police found Aitchison the next day, hiding in the loft of a house in Leicester.
Officers said Aitchison initially denied being the driver but pleaded guilty in court.
Mr Obada's family said it a statement: "He worked hard to see his dreams come true and to make us as a family proud of him, but everything vanished in a second and we have been left with just memories.
"He has been taken away from us and from this life too early when his life was just starting.
"We will never forget his sweet face and smile and he will always be with us from between the angels. We will never forget you."
Investigator Georgina Luke, from Nottinghamshire Police's Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: "Nathan Aitchison was a disqualified driver who should not have been behind the wheel of any vehicle when this tragic collision happened.
"By driving without passing his test he knowingly put other road users at risk and drove without having the knowledge or experience to do so safely.
"After causing this collision, he then made the heartless decision to flee from the scene of chaos he'd caused, which sadly took a young man's life."
