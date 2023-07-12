Mansfield: Roads closed after 'serious collision'
Police in Mansfield are advising drivers to find alternative routes after a "serious collision".
Nottinghamshire Police said officers were called to the main A60 junction with the Marr Route at about 04:30 BST on Wednesday.
As well as a closure along the junction, restrictions are in place in Bellamy Road, Lindhurst Lane, Litchfield Lane and Sherwood Way South.
The force said closures "are expected to be in place for some time".
Police have not confirmed how many vehicles were involved in the crash or any injuries at this time.
