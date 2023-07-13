Schoolgirl's rapist caught after officer noticed his distinctive walk
A man who violently raped a schoolgirl was caught when a passing police officer noticed his distinctive walk.
Shane Nash attacked the teenager in a dark alleyway in Nottingham after binding her hands with tape and threatening to stab her.
The 39-year-old was jailed for life with a minimum term of 15 years, having admitted rape and attempted rape at an earlier hearing.
Nottinghamshire Police said Nash had shown "absolutely no remorse".
He grabbed the teenager near Rise Park in the Bestwood area of the city on 29 January, dragging her into nearby undergrowth.
The attack was partly caught on CCTV, and two days later an officer who had watched the footage recognised Nash's walk and "high, square shoulders" as she passed him in a police car.
Also noticing that his clothes - including distinctive grey trainers - matched those of the suspect, she and her colleague pulled over and stopped him.
They searched his bag and found a black beanie hat and red sleeping bag mentioned by the victim.
Victim's 'remarkable courage'
Unemployed Nash, of Boniface Gardens in Bestwood, initially denied the offence when he was arrested.
He continued to deny it despite overwhelming DNA evidence, the force said, until he appeared in court in March and pleaded guilty.
After the hearing, Det Insp Craig Hall said Nash was a "truly dangerous individual", adding: "This was a horrific crime that shocked and appalled the local community.
"[The victim] is traumatised by what happened and this is likely to have a lasting impact upon her and her family.
"She has shown remarkable courage and dignity throughout the legal process and my thoughts are very much with her today.
"Nash's behaviour, by contrast, has been appalling throughout. He has shown absolutely no remorse for what he did and continued to deny the offence even when presented with incontrovertible evidence of his guilt."
Nash, who was jailed at Nottingham Crown Court on Wednesday, will remain on the sex offenders register for life.
