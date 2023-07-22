House builder collapse leaves family stranded
- Published
A mother says she has been left stranded after the company building her new home went into administration.
Hannah Wilson, who currently lives in a small flat with her two daughters, was due to move into a new estate in Arnold, Nottinghamshire last month.
But Ilke Homes then went into administration and she has been told the home is no longer reserved for her.
Ms Wilson said: "It's been really traumatic. To get your hopes up and then lose it has been awful."
Ms Wilson said she had been on the housing waiting list for four years and currently has to share a bedroom with her daughters aged 3 and 4.
"There is drug taking and other antisocial behaviour outside, so we are desperate to move out," she said.
"I was told we could go and see the house on 1 June and move in two weeks later. We had the house number and everything.
"It went a bit quiet so I rang them up just a couple of days before and was assured it was all going ahead.
"The next thing is I get an email asking me to ring a number, and when I do, I get told the house has gone.
"That's been it - no other calls or anything."
Yorkshire-based modular homes specialist Ilke Homes, which constructed house sections in a factory and then delivered them to site, had attracted tens of millions in government and private funding.
But it had struggled to make money, registering losses of £32.4 and £33.9m for 2020 and 2021.
Work on the 131-property Rolleston Drive estate, 85 of which were intended for social housing, was suspended in mid-June after Ilke Homes put itself up for sale.
But after failing to find a buyer, the business went into administration at the end of the month.
Ms Wilson said: "It's been very emotional for us. I've been told it could be two years before we are offered anything else.
"The girls were so excited, they keep asking when they are going to see their new home."
'Hugely disappointing'
Social housing provider Jigsaw Homes, which was managing the project, said it been taken by surprise by the events and had passed news on to tenants as soon as it had confirmed information.
A spokesperson said: "The situation with ilke Homes going into administration is disappointing and frustrating for everyone concerned and was unfortunately beyond our control.
"We are still in ongoing talks with the administrators to consider our options.
"We want to deliver more much-needed affordable homes to help meet the housing need in the area, and as owners of the land and the homes on the site, we are committed to completing the scheme."
Gedling Borough Council, which was monitoring the project, said it was "hugely disappointing" and will have a negative impact on an "already-stretched housing waiting list".
There are currently more than 600 live applications on the council's home search system.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.