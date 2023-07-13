Three children injured after battery explosion causes fire
- Published
Three children were injured when a faulty battery exploded, causing a fire.
Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service said it was called to the house fire in Longford Crescent, Bulwell, Nottingham, at 17:46 BST on Monday.
The children were rescued from the house by a neighbour, with one child suffering severe burns, and taken to hospital.
The fire was caused by a fault in the large lithium-ion battery.
'Volatile manner'
The fire service has issued a warning on the dangers of lithium-ion batteries.
Fire investigation officer Beth Hayman said: "We would like to wish a speedy recovery to those injured.
"Lithium-ion batteries can be found in everyday technology and household items such as laptops, mobile phones, e-cigarettes, e-scooters and DIY tools.
"If not handled and cared for correctly, [they] can become extremely dangerous and behave in a volatile manner causing catastrophic damage and injuries."
The fire service said it would be visiting residents in Longford Crescent on Monday to offer reassurance and check smoke alarms.
