Nottingham's Guildhall hotel plans on hold after appeal launched
The long-awaited redevelopment of a Nottingham landmark has been put on hold while a Grade II listed protected status appeal takes place.
The project could see the Guildhall building turned into a hotel complex and neighbouring student flats built.
The site earmarked for the latter was listed by the government after permission was granted to demolish it.
Now Nottingham City Council and the developer have appealed for the listed status decision to be overturned.
The site, which fronts Shakespeare Street, South Sherwood Street, Burton Street and North Church Street, is made up of a series of buildings including the already listed Guildhall and the former police headquarters and central fire station.
A planning application to convert the Guildhall building was given the go ahead in August 2020, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
'Appalling'
Developer Miller Birch later submitted plans to demolish the neighbouring police and fire station building and construct two tower blocks for around 900 student beds.
This proposal was recommended for approval at a planning meeting in January, but at the eleventh hour the building was granted Grade II listed status.
Any movement on the entire site has since been on hold and the council has lodged a joint appeal with the prospective new owners to the Department for Media, Culture and Sport, said the LDRS.
Hilary Silvester, of the Nottingham Civic Society, which opposed the student scheme, described the news as "appalling".
"It is totally the wrong decision to make on their part," she said, adding that she had not been informed of the council's appeal.
"It is part of a group of listed buildings in that part of the city and it should be taken on and developed imaginatively, incorporating its mid-20th Century features."
The police and fire station building closed in 2016 and the services were relocated due to soaring upkeep costs.
One block would have been operated by Vita Student, with enough room for 512 studio flats, while a second would be operated by House of Social with room for a further 454 apartments.
The project would see the Guildhall building, built in 1887, undergo a conversion and restoration to create a total of 39 hotel bedrooms, a restored grand reception space, a restaurant and bar in former courtrooms, as well as a spa and gym at basement level.