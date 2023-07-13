Anne Davies: BBC East Midlands Today presenter gets honorary doctorate
BBC East Midlands Today presenter Anne Davies has been given an honorary doctorate in recognition of her journalism career.
Davies received the award on Thursday in a ceremony at Nottingham Trent University.
The broadcaster and journalist previously worked on the BBC's flagship current affairs programmes Panorama and Question Time and also in local radio.
She dedicated the award to viewers and her colleagues.
Davies, who is also a deputy lieutenant for Leicestershire and patron of several charities, said: "What an honour it is to get this honorary doctorates from Nottingham Trent University.
"It's not just for me - it's for the EMT team and everybody who watches every day."
