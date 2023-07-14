William Howitt: Man appears in court to deny book shop terror plot

Birmingham Crown CourtPA
William Howitt, 26, appeared at Birmingham Crown Court to deny the terrorism charge
By Dan Martin & PA news agency
BBC News

A former British soldier has denied planning to burn down a Nottingham bookshop in a far-right terror plot.

William Howitt, 26, appeared at Birmingham Crown Court on Friday and pleaded not guilty to a charge of preparation of terrorist acts.

It is alleged he "wrote a plan for conducting an arson attack and equipped himself with a glass hammer and tarpaulin with a view to carrying out an arson attack".

Mr Howitt will stand trial in October.

The court heard the alleged target of the attack was a left-wing bookshop in the city.

Mr Howitt, of West Bridgford, Nottingham, spoke only to enter his not guilty plea before he was remanded in custody.

A previous hearing at the Old Bailey in London heard the alleged plot was uncovered when the defendant was stopped by counter-terrorism police in the East Midlands on 5 January.

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.

Related Topics

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.