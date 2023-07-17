Nottingham statue to mark links between slaves and mill workers
A new statue will highlight the historical connection between women who worked in East Midlands cotton mills and those who grew the plant as slaves in America.
The sculpture will be installed as part of the regeneration of Nottingham's Broadmarsh area, once home to textile and dye works.
Its creators say it will portray themes of sorrow, strength and resilience.
Plans for the statue have been unveiled in an exhibition in Derby.
They show an enslaved black woman clasping hand with a white mill worker.
The life-size bronze statue, called Standing in This Place, is being co-created by sculptor Rachel Carter and the Legacy Makers community group which works to highlight the links the 18th and 19th Century East Midlands cotton industry had with slavery.
Ms Carter said: "This project began with an interest in discovering more about my female ancestors, who found themselves working in a cotton mill as children.
"I met members of the Legacy Makers group, who have been researching their African ancestors that were enslaved, trafficked and forced to labour in cotton fields, and together we have worked on the idea of a sculpture that acknowledges the undeniable connection of these histories, and this exhibition feels like we are one step closer to realising our vision."
Isalyn Martin, from Legacy Makers, said: "The Standing in This Place statue means so much to me as the statue symbolises Nottingham's female ancestors, both black and white, and their contribution to the wealth of the cotton industry.
"As a Nottingham resident, to see it it in the city will be very emotional and a joy to share with others."
The Standing in This Place exhibition can be seen at Derby's Museum of Making until 7 January.
