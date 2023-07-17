Fence-vaulting motorcyclist sentenced after police pursuit
- Published
A motorcyclist who was filmed pulling wheelies and dangerously overtaking before diving over a fence and hedge in a bid to evade police has been sentenced.
Joe Onley was spotted by a passing police aircraft as he raced from the Hucknall area towards Ollerton in April 2022.
When cornered in Kelham, the 23-year-old tried to run but was soon arrested.
He has been given a nine-month prison sentence, suspended for two years.
Onley, of Nottingham Road, Hucknall, admitted dangerous driving, driving without insurance, and fraudulently using a registration mark, and was sentenced at Nottingham Crown Court on Tuesday.
He was also ordered to complete 180 hours of unpaid work, ordered to pay £350 in costs, and disqualified from driving for two years.
Nottinghamshire Police said when Onley, who was uninsured and riding on false plates, realised he was being monitored, he tried to outrun police cars.
When he ran out of road, he attempted a U-turn and mounted a pavement - colliding with officers and falling from his bike at low speed.
PC Sarah Clifton said: "This was an appalling display of riding that could easily have ended in tragedy.
"Onley not only put himself in danger on that day, but also every other road user."
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.