Nottingham Trent University offers 'relaxed' graduation experience
- Published
A university has held its first ever relaxed graduation experience for students who may find attending a traditional ceremony overwhelming.
The pilot event took place at Nottingham Trent University on Tuesday.
Victoria Fanning, the university's academic registrar, said it was held in a smaller presentation room with traditional aspects made optional.
The experience was designed to support students with learning difficulties, autism and social anxiety.
Ms Fanning said: "We have a really diverse community of students and staff and we realised that for some students graduation in our university hall can be really overwhelming as an experience.
"They either chose not to come to graduation at all or they find they can't go in to the ceremony on the day."
In an effort to make graduation accessible for everyone, the university designed a relaxed alternative in a much smaller venue with fewer staff around.
"We wanted to make sure that it was a really individualised experience for our graduates so that we could cater to everybody's needs," said Ms Fanning.
"On the day students who wanted more structure could have bookable time slots in the morning.
"In the afternoon they could attend at their own convenience."
Students were given the freedom to decide whether they wanted to wear a traditional gown, receive a certificate or have their photograph taken.
It follows attempts by other industries to provide more inclusive options for customers and visitors.
Some supermarkets have offered a "quiet hour" for autistic shoppers and Birmingham's Edgbaston cricket ground recently opened a sensory room for neurodiverse children.
Ms Fanning said graduates made full use of the options and the feedback they received was favourable.
"Many of them said they wouldn't have been able to attend a graduation without us offering that experience for them", she said.
The university intends to offer more relaxed graduations later this year and in the future.
