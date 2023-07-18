Wanted man caught after returning to UK for wife's graduation
- Published
A wanted man who fled the UK only to return for his wife's graduation was left "speechless" when he found police waiting at the airport for him.
Anas Bahbaishi bought a one-way ticket to Saudi Arabia after being charged with driving whilst disqualified.
The businessman, previously of Nottingham, was due to appear at court on 10 May but flew out of London Heathrow four days earlier.
Bahbaishi, 33, returned on Sunday and was stopped and arrested in Manchester.
Nottinghamshire Police said he told officers he had returned to the UK for his wife's graduation ceremony, but instead ended up before a judge at Nottingham Magistrates' Court.
On Monday, he admitted driving whilst disqualified and uninsured after being stopped by officers in Trowell Road, Wollaton, Nottingham on 22 October 2022.
Bahbaishi was fined £200 and disqualified from driving for 12 months and must pay £85 court costs and a £80 surcharge.
He was caught when police issued a warrant for his arrest and found he had flown out to the city of Jeddah.
'He was speechless'
Police received a notification from Border Force that Bahbaishi, previously of Cranmer Street, Mapperley Park, had checked in for a flight back to Manchester.
Nottinghamshire Police said he was arrested on the plane moments after landing and transported back to Nottingham for questioning.
PC Adam Smith, who travelled to Manchester Airport with a colleague to make the arrest, said: "It's fair to say he was extremely surprised when we escorted him from the plane - he was speechless.
"Once in the police car and on the way back to Nottingham, he told us he had returned to the UK for his wife's graduation ceremony.
"But rather than attend any celebration he was hauled before a court to face the consequences of his criminal behaviour."