Mike Hammond: Great Britain ice hockey player dies in car crash
- Published
Great Britain ice hockey forward Mike Hammond has been killed in a car crash in Canada.
Hammond made his international debut in 2018, helping the team win gold at the World Championship Division 1 Group A in Hungary, and played for Nottingham Panthers last season.
The 33-year-old died in the crash in Shawnigan on Wednesday night, Nottingham Panthers announced.
Ice Hockey UK also paid tribute to Hammond.
'Never be forgotten'
Hammond, born in Brighton, signed for Panthers last summer from the German side Hannover Scorpions.
In a statement, Nottingham Panthers said: "The Panthers would like to send our thoughts to Mike's family and friends at this very difficult time.
"Our thoughts too are with all his former team-mates and everyone at the club is thinking of Hammy and his family right now.
"Rest in peace Mike - you will never be forgotten."
Ice Hockey UK said Hammond scored five points at this year's World Championship Division 1 Group in Nottingham, helping Great Britain win promotion back to the top level.
A statement from the sport's governing body said: "Great Britain ice hockey are devastated to announce that forward Mike Hammond has passed away.
"Our thoughts and condolences are with Mike's family, friends and team-mates at this very difficult time."
Hammond also played for Coventry Blaze, Manchester Storm, and Braehead Clan, as well as stints in Germany, Denmark and Canada.
His death has prompted a number of tributes, including from the home of the Panthers, the Motorpoint Arena.
Allow Twitter content?
This article contains content provided by Twitter. We ask for your permission before anything is loaded, as they may be using cookies and other technologies. You may want to read Twitter’s cookie policy, external and privacy policy, external before accepting. To view this content choose ‘accept and continue’.
Allow Twitter content?
This article contains content provided by Twitter. We ask for your permission before anything is loaded, as they may be using cookies and other technologies. You may want to read Twitter’s cookie policy, external and privacy policy, external before accepting. To view this content choose ‘accept and continue’.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.