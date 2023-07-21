D.H. Lawrence: Author's former Eastwood home could become HMO
Plans to convert the former home of D.H. Lawrence into a house in multiple occupation (HMO) have been submitted.
The end-of-terrace house in Eastwood, Nottinghamshire, was the writer's home between 1903 and 1908.
The property described as in "a very poor state" when it sold at auction for £91,000 earlier this year.
The new owner has submitted plans to Broxtowe Borough Council to turn it into a six-bedroom home for individual tenants.
D.H. Lawrence lived in 97 Lynncroft while working as a teacher and studying at University College, Nottingham.
It was one of four properties in the town where the author, who wrote Sons and Lovers and Lady Chatterley's Lover, lived before moving to Croydon.
Local historian Gavin Gillespie, who had described the house as being in a very poor state, had hoped it would become a family home or be turned into a museum.
However, the new owner plans to extend the ground floor and redevelop the property to have six bedrooms with adjoining bathrooms and a communal kitchen space.
Mr Gillespie said: "If the planning application is successful, it now seems destined to be turned into several bedsits over all three floors of the property, which is hardly befitting a property with such an historical past, and which is regularly viewed by many visitors to Eastwood.
"Hopefully, this planning application will be refused, and the buyer will be reminded of the property's historical significance."
The council will make a decision on the planning application following a three-week consultation period.
