Jason Zadrozny: Council leader denies fraud, tax and drug charges
- Published
The leader of Ashfield District Council has denied fraud, income tax evasion and possession of cocaine.
Jason Zadrozny pleaded not guilty to 22 counts during a hearing at Nottingham Magistrates' Court on Friday.
He was granted unconditional bail and ordered to appear at Nottingham Crown Court on 18 August.
His deputy, Tom Hollis, also pleaded not guilty to two charges under the Localism Act 2011, and is due before magistrates for a trial on 10 October.
During the hearing, Mr Zadrozny, of Sutton Road in Kirkby-in-Ashfield, spoke only to confirm his personal details, to reply "not guilty to all matters" when invited to indicate pleas, and to thank the district judge as he left the courtroom.
He was arrested last November along with five other councillors from his party, the Ashfield Independents, as part of investigations into alleged fraud.
The charges against the 43-year-old comprise 12 counts of fraud by false representation, five of converting or transferring criminal property, four of being knowingly concerned in the fraudulent evasion of income tax, and one of possession of cocaine.
The court heard the total sum of the fraud is alleged to be more than £10,000, while the total relating to alleged evasion of income tax is £9,685.
Police have said the fraud charges relate to alleged misuse of Nottinghamshire County Council funds between 14 February 2018 and 16 February 2021.
The money laundering charges date from April 2018 to June 2019, the income tax charges from January 2007 to February 2022, and the drug charge relates to the alleged possession of cocaine on September 10 2021.
Mr Hollis, of Yew Tree Drive in Huthwaite, represents the Huthwaite and Brierley ward and he has also served on Nottinghamshire County Council from 2013, representing Sutton-in-Ashfield West and latterly Sutton West.
The 30-year-old is alleged to have failed to notify Ashfield District Council and Nottinghamshire County Council of an interest in a property in Skegby between 2019 and 2021.
