Annesley: Driver hits two bystanders during street race
- Published
A driver has been arrested after two pedestrians were hit by a car involved in a street race.
Nottinghamshire Police said they were called to reports of racing along Mansfield Road, Annesley, during a car meet at about 20:40 BST on Thursday.
Before officers arrived one of the drivers involved lost control and drove into a roundabout, hitting two people.
A 30-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and drug-driving.
The pedestrians suffered injuries not believed to be life-altering.
Police said a group of about 50 cars were involved in the group meet, with a large crowd gathering to watch them race at junction 27 of the M1.
The suspect tested positive for traces of cannabis following a roadside drugs wipe, the force added.
Ch Insp Chris Sutcliffe said everyone involved should "count themselves very lucky" the injuries were not more serious.
"While car meets themselves aren't illegal and aren't a criminal offence, street racing and dangerous driving certainly are, as they put people's safety at risk," he said.
"With this in mind, we'd always warn anyone against attending these types of gatherings."
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.