Radiographers' strike: Nottingham staff join national walk-out
- Published
Radiographers in Nottingham, who perform vital scans on patients, have joined a 48-hour strike.
Staff at 37 NHS trusts in England are staging walkouts after rejecting a government pay offer.
Radiographers picketed the Queen's Medical Centre and City Hospital, calling for an improved deal.
The government has said its offer of a 5% pay rise combined with one-off payments totalling at least £1,655, is "reasonable" and "final".
But the Society of Radiographers points to increasing vacancies as a symptom of low wages and increased workloads.
Radiographers take x-rays and other medical images to assist doctors in diagnosing diseases and injuries and see the majority of patients at some point in their treatment.
Jennifer Thompson, from the Society of Radiographers, said they had not had a substantial pay rise in 15 years.
"This is primarily about pay but it's become more than that," she said.
"I don't think people are aware what a shortage of radiographers there are, with one in 10 posts vacant.
"In Nottingham we have had to stop using one of our machines for radiotherapy, for cancer treatment, because there is not the staff to run it.
"This is a crisis that has been growing and growing, and enough is enough."
Striking worker Andreia Silva said: "Radiographers are burnt out. We are severely overworked and understaffed.
"We cannot keep pace with service demands and cannot recruit or retain enough staff.
"Patients are being hurt by this situation on a daily basis and the government needs to act now."
Duane McLean, deputy chief operating officer at Nottingham University Hospitals NHS Trust, said while appointments had been disrupted, emergency cover was being provided.
"Patients needing diagnostic tests or imaging tests ahead of any planned surgery will have had those rescheduled," he said.
"From an emergency perspective I'm pleased to say we have worked well with the Society of Radiographers to make sure we have safe services."
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.