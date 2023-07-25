Newark: Man arrested after two people injured in crash
A man has been arrested in connection with a crash that left a woman with serious injuries.
The crash, involving several vehicles, happened in North Gate, Newark, shortly after 23:00 BST on Sunday.
Nottinghamshire Police said two people in one car were injured but the driver of another vehicle left the scene.
A 20-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday morning on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and remains in custody.
The second injured person, a man, was not seriously hurt but the woman is still being treated in hospital.
Several parked cars were also damaged near the junction with Meyrick Road.
