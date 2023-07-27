Investigation launched into Nottinghamshire fatal plane crash
- Published
A person has been killed in a plane crash in a Nottinghamshire village, investigators have confirmed.
Emergency services were called after the light aircraft hit fields east of Darlton Airfield, near Retford, at 12:23 BST on Wednesday.
The Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB) said a team of inspectors arrived at the scene in the evening to begin an investigation.
Debris could be seen in the field where the crash happened.
Fire engines and other other emergency services were at the scene throughout the night into Thursday.
A statement from the AAIB confirmed it had launched an investigation into a fatal accident involving a single-engine light aircraft.
Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service said it was called to the "serious incident" shortly after midday on Wednesday, and that fire crews would be "assisting partner agencies into the night".
