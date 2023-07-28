Beeston: Motorcyclist killed in crash with car
A motorcyclist has died in a crash with a car in Nottinghamshire.
Police said the crash happened near the junction of Queen's Road and Hassocks Lane in Beeston at about 14:30 BST on Thursday.
The motorcyclist, a man in his 20s, died at the scene a short time later.
Det Con Emma Temple, from Nottinghamshire Police, described it as a "tragic incident" and said the force's thoughts were with the man's family.
