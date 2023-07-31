University of Nottingham Moon event aims to inspire new generation
- Published
Organisers hope an interactive event celebrating the Apollo Moon landings may have inspired a new generation of astronauts and space experts.
More than 150 children and adults attended the event at the University of Nottingham's Lakeside Arts.
They dressed up as astronauts, fired air rockets and learned about gravity,
"Who knows, we may have just played host to the astronauts and space engineers of the future," said James Parkinson, of Lakeside Arts.
The event, Apollo Legacy: How Engineers Landed People on the Moon, featured a presentation by Asst Prof Jez Turner, of the university's Faculty of Engineering.
He said it aimed to highlight the role engineers played in the Moon landings.
"The average age of those working in Mission Control back in 1969 was 26, and only one was female, as many of the 'older' engineers didn't think it could be done," he said.
"Something I've always been keen to communicate to people is that age really is just a number, so hopefully I sent some of the youngsters back home with inspiration that they can go on to achieve great things."
The entire venue was transformed into outer space for the day and all children received space-themed activity packs or goodie bags for attending.
Amy, 10, said: "I really enjoyed learning about how brave the astronauts were who first landed on the Moon, but my favourite part was the Moon rocks."
The event was part of the university's public engagement activities, focusing on supporting Nottingham's efforts be recognised as a UNICEF child-friendly city by making academic research accessible to all ages.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk