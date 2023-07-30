The Nottingham scheme speeding up discharges from hospital
A scheme in Nottingham which aims to plug the gap between hospital stays and social care at home has been expanded.
The Hospital at Home hub involves a nursing team travelling with the patient when they leave the ward to support them as they settle in at home.
This aims to free up beds while the patient waits a for a social care package to be put in place.
Lillian, an 85-year-old Nottingham City Hospital patient who uses the service, described it as "brilliant".
The problem for Lillian was no social care package had been arranged to look after her when she was discharged.
However, the Hospital at Home scheme means she can go home while under the supervision of a nurse from the hospital.
As part of the scheme, the nurse will visit Lillian up to four times a day at her home in Arnold, Nottingham, until social care has been arranged.
NHS bosses have said bottlenecks in hospitals - where patients are kept on wards despite being medically fit to go home - cost them millions each year up and down the country.
Becky Saxton, the clinical lead at Hospital at Home, said: "It's all about the patient and the care we provide to improve their experience.
"There's a benefit to the patient as they're not sitting in hospital, they're not deconditioning or exposed to infections.
"It's proven that patients in their own environment makes their rehabilitation a lot shorter and they recover well."
Dan Lancaster, a service coordinator within the Hospital at Home hub at Nottingham City Hospital, said it could sometimes take 24-48 hours to get social care visits up and running once a patient was discharged, but for others it was much longer.
"Every patient is triaged by the hub and they say what package of care the patient needs," he said.
"It can take up to 90 days as a maximum, we've had patient on the service for 30, 40 days before. It depends on the area and care packages."
After a short taxi ride, Lillian is now back at home with nursing support until her social care package can be arranged.
"It's just brilliant, I feel much happier because I didn't sleep last night [in hospital]," she said.
"I was just thinking about coming home so now I'm home, I'm happy. I'm going to relax."
