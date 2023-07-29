Nottingham Pride event attended by thousands of revellers

Nottingham Pride
Nottingham city centre was a hive of activity as people celebrated Pride

Thousands of revellers have descended on Nottingham for the city's annual Pride festival.

Now in its 10th year in the current format, the colourful parade on Saturday in support of the LGBTQ+ community was followed by a series of events through the streets of Hockley.

Last year, at least 8,000 people attended the celebration.

Organisers said they hoped this year's festivities would be their most popular Pride yet.

Thousands of people attended as they joined in with the celebration

Leigh Ellis, from Nottinghamshire Pride, said: "We love the fact that people turn up and that we see the streets of Nottingham filled with colour.

"It's an incredible feeling, because this is about visibility, it's about allyship, and it's about celebrating our diversity."

Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service was one of the organisations joining in with the event
A march through the city was held as part of Nottingham's Pride celebrations

