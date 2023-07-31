Nottingham man charged in non-recent sexual offences inquiry
- Published
A man has been charged with rape as part of an investigation into multiple reports of non-recent sexual offences.
Nottinghamshire Police said it received reports of multiple people being sexually assaulted, dating as far back as the 1990s.
Francis Marriott is accused of two counts of rape.
The 46-year-old, of Newmarket Road, Bulwell, was also charged with two counts of causing or inciting a child under 13 to engage in sexual activity.
He has been released on bail to appear at Nottingham Magistrates' Court on 25 August.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.