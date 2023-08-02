Nottinghamshire: Driver 'lucky' to walk away from Selston car crash
- Published
A driver was "lucky" to walk away from a crash that left a car on its roof, according to firefighters.
Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service said crews from Ashfield Fire Station were called to the crash in Selston at 01:49 BST on Monday.
Crews checked there was no-one was trapped in the car and made sure there was no risk of fire.
Ashfield Fire Station posted on social media the driver was "lucky" to walk away from the crash.
Police said no arrests were made.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.