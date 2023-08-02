Police release CCTV after burglary at King's Mill Hospital
A hospital staff member's car keys were stolen from a bag before the vehicle was later involved in a crash.
Nottinghamshire Police said a locked staff room at King's Mill Hospital in Sutton-in Ashfield was broken into on the evening of 15 July.
The bags of four staff members were taken - one of which contained the keys to a Volkswagen Polo that was later driven from the hospital car park.
Police recovered the car in Leicestershire the following day.
It had been been involved in a crash with another vehicle, but the driver had left the scene before officers arrived.
After the theft, the staff members' bags were dumped in a disabled toilet near the staff room, but another set of car keys, house keys, cash and an ID card were missing.
Police have released an image of a man officers would like to trace and have asked anyone who recognises him to call police.
