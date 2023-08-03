Nottinghamshire banana plant bears fruit months after husband's death
Fruit has appeared on a Nottinghamshire woman's banana plant months after the death of her late husband, who planted it.
Kevin Brown, from Gedling, died four months ago aged 66, but always loved tropical countries and plants.
His wife Julia, 63, recently discovered bananas had started to form on the plant, which had not borne fruit in the five years since it was planted.
She said: "Kevin would be laughing and telling me 'I'd told you they'd grow.'"
"We originally planted the tree not thinking anything would come of it," she added.
"When the grandkids were young he would hang some bananas on the tree and pretend they had grown.
"Now we are on to the third row of bananas growing and the leaves look like surfboards, they are that big."
This summer has not brought much sunshine but Mrs Brown believes the humidity in June, and the rain in July, has provided "the perfect ecosystem".
Bananas rarely flower or fruit outdoors in the UK, according to the Royal Horticultural Society, although some may grow in a heated greenhouse or conservatory.
Mrs Brown said: "People are shocked and some people don't think its real but Kevin always thought outside the box.
"Little Nottingham is going tropical, I'm just praying they don't drop off!"