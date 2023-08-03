Bulwell fire: Homes evacuated after caravan fire spreads to derelict building

Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service fire engineNottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service
Two crews from Stockhill fire station were called to the scene

Homes were evacuated after a fire in a caravan spread to a derelict building.

Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service said it was called to Main Street, Bulwell, at about 23:15 BST on Wednesday, with both crews from Stockhill fire station attending.

Despite "a small number of people" being evacuated, there were no injuries reported.

The cause of the fire has not been confirmed.

