Nottingham traders increase security over shoplifting spike
- Published
Traders have invested in extra security measures to deter thieves following a rise in shoplifting in Nottingham.
Police said there has been a 25% increase in one year in the city, with the England average being 24%.
A Stapleford Co-op manager said he has dealt with two armed robberies, adding the fear of getting seriously hurt was "always at the back of your head".
The company has warned some communities could become "no-go" areas for shops due to soaring levels of retail crime.
Earlier this year, data analysed by the BBC showed shoplifting offences had returned to pre-pandemic levels as the cost of living rose.
'Part of the job'
The convenience store operator said it has "invested significantly" in extra security in its stores across the country.
Store manager John Hough, at Stapleford Co-op, said shoplifting was a "daily occurrence".
"It's sort of expected as part of the day job sadly now," he said.
"As a manager I've dealt with two armed robberies. It's always a concern and at the back of your head.
"As a business we've invested heavily on body cameras, devices and headsets."
Nikita Middleton works at Mobile Lab in Bulwell, which has been targeted by thieves, and she said measures were in place to deter them.
The shop's phones are tied to the display stands and an alarm is triggered if a shopper tries to steal one.
Traders have also set up a group chat to share intelligence and alert each other of repeat offenders in the area.
Nottinghamshire Police said there has been a rise in shoplifting in Bulwell in recent months and that the majority of suspects were class A drug users.
Sgt Jerone Taylor said: "It varies from low level shoplifting to where offenders are actually going in and taking a whole rail at once. Really planned, target attacks.
"We've had a report where a member of staff was bitten by an offender whilst trying to recover goods.
"I can understand why shopkeepers don't want to get involved because of the fear of being assaulted or worse."
Maria Joannou, a Labour city councillor for Bulwell, said: "An increased police presence has meant that the incidences have come down.
"Also, if we can work with the people that are causing the problems, then hopefully we'll be solving the problem."
The number of custodial sentences for repeat shoplifters could increase, as part of the Conservative government's plan for a new crime and justice bill.
A government source told the Times that prison sentences would likely be imposed on culprits who commit the offence between 10 and 20 times.
